New England Research & Management Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Raised by $396,900 as Market Valuation Rose; Kingfisher Capital Increased Dominion Resources (D) Stake by $317,604

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $217.52. About 1.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

