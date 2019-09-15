New England Research & Management Lifted Its Stake in M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) by $673,600 as Share Price Rose; Jlb & Associates Has Increased Stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 2,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 6,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 4,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $481.05. About 62,809 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 170.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 33,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 12,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.24% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.70M shares traded or 258.25% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 6,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs has invested 0.25% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cibc Incorporated reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,958 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1,272 shares. Financial Architects reported 195 shares. Moreover, Hrt Fin Lc has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,102 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt invested in 1,800 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 32,789 shares. 2,350 are owned by Covey Cap Ltd Llc. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 2,762 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Credit Acceptance (CACC) – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Acceptance: Loan Book Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, DPZ, IMMR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,574 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 1,750 shares. 626,259 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 1.14M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 208,616 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,680 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0.07% or 503,279 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 18,630 shares in its portfolio. James Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 312,176 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Everence Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 16,114 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 7,296 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,650 shares to 4,725 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,525 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).