New England Research & Management Cut Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding; Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Akamai Technologies (AKAM) stake by 39.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,400 shares as Akamai Technologies (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 6,750 shares with $484,000 value, down from 11,150 last quarter. Akamai Technologies now has $14.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 651,283 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI CHAIRMAN TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 12.41% above currents $118.91 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, April 4 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 433,917 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $27.87 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

