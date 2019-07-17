New England Research & Management Decreased Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding by $518,700; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Premier (PINC) Position by $675,138; Share Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 19,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 44,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 441,723 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Llc invested in 5,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cleararc Capital invested in 30,548 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru Commerce holds 0.03% or 2,676 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co owns 27,379 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap reported 469,636 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 148,100 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc owns 3,252 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 12,211 shares. Horizon Limited Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,678 shares. Paragon Mgmt Lc stated it has 125,997 shares or 5.04% of all its holdings. Signature Est And Investment Advisors Ltd Co owns 49,650 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust And Financial Services N A reported 0.34% stake. Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.32% or 5,350 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 23,963 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Patten Group Inc Inc holds 0.89% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 59,785 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Menta Limited has 15,508 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Limited invested in 0.03% or 8,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 368 shares. Invesco has 264,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd stated it has 30,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 17,755 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.02% stake. Westwood Holdings Group stated it has 0.12% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.02% or 221,431 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10,999 shares to 62,224 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,748 activity. Hargraves David Alfred had sold 10,436 shares worth $416,918. Shares for $455,240 were sold by Anderson Leigh.