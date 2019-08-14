New England Research & Management Has Lifted By $935,150 Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group Com Usd0.01 (GS) Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stake by 241.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 15,850 shares as Marathon Petroleum (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 22,400 shares with $1.34 million value, up from 6,550 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum now has $31.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (GS) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 27,655 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 388,142 shares with $74.52 million value, up from 360,487 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 now has $73.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES GENDER DIVERSITY GOAL IN MEMO; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Big Oil: Take the Gas Risk and Demand Will Follow; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to leave; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 116,400 are held by Mai Management. Covington Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 46,510 shares. Frontier Investment has 26,979 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). South Texas Money Management Limited has 643,967 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,527 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 43,895 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 192,932 shares. M Secs reported 11,368 shares stake. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 0.62% or 123,100 shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 1,673 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 26,721 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 7,730 shares to 9,350 valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 7,125 shares and now owns 9,948 shares. Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 60.83% above currents $47.15 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $90 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased 2U Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 24,220 shares to 2.05 million valued at $144.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,063 shares and now owns 627,482 shares. Teladoc Health Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 2,999 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 4.12M shares. Cna Financial Corporation reported 7,949 shares stake. Montecito National Bank Tru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,229 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.15% or 842,432 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company owns 171,044 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Jbf Capital holds 1,500 shares. Moreover, Consolidated Grp Lc has 1.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pzena Invest Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,133 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 3,313 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc accumulated 4,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cacti Asset Limited Com has 203,914 shares.