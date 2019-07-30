New England Research & Management Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Comm. (VZ); Gain Capital (GCAP) Share Price Declined While Weber Alan W Has Boosted Stake

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 498,323 shares traded or 74.97% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 963,154 shares. 48,570 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. California State Teachers Retirement reported 41,866 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Plc owns 14,523 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 304,974 shares in its portfolio. 17,260 are owned by American Intll Gru. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 34,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 21,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 336,380 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 30,970 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,000 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 233,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,144 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).