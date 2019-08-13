New England Research & Management Has Increased Its Position in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by $619,500; Focused Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.98 Million

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.64% or 95,492 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Finance Grp Inc Limited has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,672 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 18,038 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 760 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rafferty Asset Management invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Grp Ltd has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckhead Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,534 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.05% or 4,700 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc owns 26,700 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 8,360 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 24,087 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman has 82,298 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff has invested 4.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Management Limited Co accumulated 42,465 shares. Starr International Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Llc has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident reported 4,858 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 57,619 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,460 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 13,368 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.34 million were accumulated by Gateway Advisers. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 0% or 10,614 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has 2.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.