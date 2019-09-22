New England Research & Management Increases Stake in Boeing (BA); First Solar (FSLR) Market Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $99.87 Million

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,755 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 93.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60 million shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 10,925 shares to 25,675 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,167 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 71,654 shares. British Columbia Invest has 130,486 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 3.77% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Profund Advsr Lc has 16,531 shares. Burney reported 24,466 shares stake. Wade G W & has invested 1.42% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 111,093 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,415 shares. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.13% or 1,277 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc has 7,101 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W invested in 705 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.69% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr has 3.09% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr LP invested in 81,568 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital accumulated 55,200 shares. 10,124 were accumulated by Trellus Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corporation. State Common Retirement Fund reported 329,375 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 14,610 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.55% or 9,200 shares. 212,283 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 133,764 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 9,077 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,294 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 216,726 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.65 million shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 222,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.