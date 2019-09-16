New England Research & Management Lowered Its Kansas City So. (KSU) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $309.34. About 309,741 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City So. (KSU) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 11,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City So. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 947,359 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 56.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,300 shares to 5,738 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Int’l.