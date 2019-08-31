New England Research & Management Has Decreased By $523,875 Its Estee Lauder (EL) Position; Ebay (EBAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Ebay Inc (EBAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 308 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 274 sold and reduced their stakes in Ebay Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 711.61 million shares, down from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ebay Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 230 Increased: 189 New Position: 119.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Estee Lauder (EL) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc analyzed 3,175 shares as Estee Lauder (EL)'s stock rose 8.16%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 11,975 shares with $1.98M value, down from 15,150 last quarter. Estee Lauder now has $71.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.25 million shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. holds 11.43% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 29.29 million shares or 9.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 6.37% invested in the company for 8.87 million shares. The New York-based Starboard Value Lp has invested 5.7% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.87 million shares.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.40 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity. 16,140 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $3.23M on Thursday, August 22.