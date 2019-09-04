New England Research & Management Has Lifted Its C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) Holding by $670,450 as Share Value Declined; Dean Investment Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Universal Health Services (UHS)

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 11,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 7,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $145.69. About 128,930 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,650 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in C.V.S. Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 2.44M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 6,526 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,985 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.16% or 1,583 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 113 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 15,852 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 30,141 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Ls Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 2,406 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 218,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Avalon Advisors Llc has 28,533 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 19,683 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 10,238 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 1.79% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 44,388 shares. 29,200 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 265,437 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 38,895 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,975 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Llc holds 0.31% or 25,915 shares. Scott Selber holds 0.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 33,725 shares. Cap City Co Fl holds 0.5% or 21,952 shares. Whitnell & Communications has invested 1.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fred Alger Mgmt has 31,139 shares. United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 172,155 are owned by Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.31% or 82,875 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 24,293 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlantic Union Savings Bank reported 4,293 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 161,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Financial stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.