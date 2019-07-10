New England Research & Management Cut By $518,700 Its Nike Class B (NKE) Holding; Cyberoptics (CYBE) SI Decreased By 2.04%

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had a decrease of 2.04% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 327,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.04% from 334,000 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 26,611 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 11,660 shares with $982,000 value, down from 17,835 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $138.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.38’s average target is 4.93% above currents $88.04 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $87 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 22.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $12.00M were sold by PARKER MARK G on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Limited Ny invested in 12,280 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 26,614 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.12% or 13,948 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Company Lc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 334,028 shares stake. South State has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has 9.72M shares. 7,360 are owned by Hanseatic Management Service. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 138,701 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 341,983 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Regal Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crossvault Capital Ltd Llc invested in 56,385 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 50,450 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 7,807 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 65,455 shares. State Street reported 12,828 shares stake. Cadence Management Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 114,720 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). 37,305 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. 50,536 are owned by Geode Capital Ltd Liability. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 226,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 28,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. 2,823 are owned by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Com. Perkins Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.81% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 20,066 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 0% stake.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $86.84 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 25.73 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,740 activity. The insider Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740.