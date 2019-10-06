New England Research & Management Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Position in American Int’l Grp (AIG) as Market Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 142.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Rich Baich as Chief Information Security Officer – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud with New Insurance Innovation–Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Launches Consumer Goods Cloud–Transforming Retail Execution and Creating Closer Relationships Between the Field Rep and the Store – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce shareholders file to offer up to 4.49M shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

