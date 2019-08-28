New England Research & Management Cut Its Estee Lauder (EL) Holding by $523,875 as Shares Rose; Cdw (CDW) Share Price Rose While Makaira Partners Cut Position

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 310,827 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 15,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 1.02 million shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,290 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited. Advisor Prns Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,116 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.5% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Marshall Wace Llp owns 24,402 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,970 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 500,500 shares. Hillsdale Inc holds 5,490 shares. Calamos Wealth Management holds 4,915 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advsrs Asset invested in 0.05% or 29,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 13,616 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 459,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest has 0.03% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,955 shares. Scott And Selber reported 1.27% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Azimuth Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 35,912 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,928 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 9,253 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Tiemann Investment Advisors has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bb&T Securities Limited Co accumulated 8,606 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) invested in 4,051 shares. Paloma Partners reported 13,066 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 119 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 11,097 shares. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 5,467 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).