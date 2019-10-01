New England Research & Management Upped Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $346,800; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $926,016

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.89. About 477,763 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 398,172 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.49 million, down from 409,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 1.77M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

