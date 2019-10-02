New England Research & Management Stake in Walt Disney (DIS) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder Legacy Capital Partners Has Upped Position by $902,025

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 8.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,980 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 24,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 5.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 109,267 shares or 1.76% of the stock. 66,269 are held by Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc Inc. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 2.67M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.04% or 540,636 shares. Excalibur Management reported 17,181 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 580,401 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 15,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 63,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 779,790 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.37% or 1.76M shares. Country Club Tru Com Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,590 shares. Advisory holds 9,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Willingdon Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,894 shares. Bbt Capital accumulated 11,376 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kitov Pharma Appoints Eric K. Rowinsky, MD, as Chairman of its Board – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $225.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 8,400 shares to 8,340 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 3,400 shares to 6,248 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian LP has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,445 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 43,070 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Lafayette Investments holds 46,478 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 66,120 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advsr invested in 2.98% or 381,659 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 21,934 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Boltwood Capital owns 2.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,879 shares. Bainco Int, Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,670 shares. Grimes & reported 16,002 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 38,800 shares. Moreover, Strategic Ltd Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leisure Mngmt reported 10,970 shares. Hemenway Com Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).