New England Research & Management Lowered Its Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Position; Brahman Capital Has Decreased By $26.25 Million Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 33.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 690,680 shares with $52.08M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Brinks Co now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 505,078 shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) stake by 45.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 9,350 shares with $445,000 value, down from 17,080 last quarter. Fortune Brands & Home Security now has $6.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 838,738 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 16.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.