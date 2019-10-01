New England Research & Management Has Raised Its Stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) by $380,625; Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose While Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Position by $4.27 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 1.20M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) by 77.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 6,025 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.69. About 914,296 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.06 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

