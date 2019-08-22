New England Research & Management Has Boosted Holding in Verizon Comm. (VZ) as Valuation Declined; Baldwin Investment Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased by $396,900 as Stock Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Company holds 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 37,587 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 845,349 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Prns LP has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 739,045 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.25% or 241,567 shares. 1.63M are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Troy Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Trust Communications holds 319,462 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Omers Administration reported 37,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Llc accumulated 38,585 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 2.84M are held by Strs Ohio. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 42,638 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 215,300 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali accumulated 800 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Exchange Capital stated it has 39,241 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 22,883 shares. Alexandria Limited Co invested in 72,441 shares. 2,610 are held by Oberweis Asset. Harvard Mngmt Incorporated has 41.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,249 shares. 68,663 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 23,000 shares. 44,878 are owned by Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 247,157 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 105,493 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 19,184 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

