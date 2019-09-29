New England Research & Management Upped M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Position; BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (BADFF) SI Decreased By 6.55%

BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had a decrease of 6.55% in short interest. BADFF’s SI was 2.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.55% from 2.34M shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 683 days are for BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. CANADA (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s short sellers to cover BADFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 13 shares traded. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc increased M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) stake by 170.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 21,050 shares as M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)’s stock rose 13.76%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 33,408 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 12,358 last quarter. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. now has $2.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 353,715 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. It has a 20.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,781 shares to 5,167 valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kansas City So. (NYSE:KSU) stake by 4,851 shares and now owns 6,354 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. M.D.C. Holdings has $4900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 6.58% above currents $42.22 stock price. M.D.C. Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1.

