New England Research & Management Stake In Clorox Company (CLX) Was Upped; Ashford Capital Management Raised Stake in Franco (FNV) by $1.16 Million

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 96,486 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 157,778 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39M, up from 143,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 116,654 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 35,000 shares to 56,302 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,479 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: Another Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Tired Of The Trade War (And That’s Good News…) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Blume Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 175 shares. Welch accumulated 0.01% or 668 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 608 shares. Ftb Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Washington Tru invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 25,382 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Inv Management accumulated 100,860 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 222,183 shares. City Hldg Communications invested in 7,676 shares. Somerset accumulated 14,296 shares. The California-based Apriem Advsr has invested 2.46% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 1,575 shares.