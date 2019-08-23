New England Research & Management Holds Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD); As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed by $7.81 Million Its Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.27. About 1.62M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.17M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Tn has 0.52% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 79,572 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 49,549 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 1.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 8,594 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has invested 0.82% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Confluence Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cambridge Tru invested in 1.89% or 166,656 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 144,766 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 436,000 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1.45M shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 4,687 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 1.2% or 45,354 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt reported 223,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.55M are held by Diamond Hill Mngmt. Nwi Management LP reported 810,000 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 71,174 shares. Brandywine stated it has 13,733 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 1.19 million shares. 8,937 are held by Tiverton Asset Lc. Central Bancshares And Trust reported 34,124 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 4,214 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 132,284 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp holds 0.32% or 150,000 shares.