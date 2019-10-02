New England Research & Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $371,525; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Conning Has Upped Holding by $7.99 Million

Conning Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 145,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 739,454 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.32M, up from 594,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 5.08M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 79.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 2,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 20/03/2018 – Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $16 billion in 2014; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video)

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City So. (NYSE:KSU) by 4,851 shares to 6,354 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook (FB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

