New England Research & Management Has Increased Its Position in Coca (KO) as Stock Rose; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Lifted Stake

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 103.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 45,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 89,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 44,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.10 million shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 6,586 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 2.02M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,905 shares. Moreover, Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,355 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,343 shares in its portfolio. 25,814 were accumulated by Brinker Inc. Raymond James Associate holds 0.06% or 423,351 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Artemis Investment Llp reported 142,551 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Strs Ohio has 19,304 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 39,716 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4,268 shares stake.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 2.97 million shares to 200,800 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 31,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,522 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).