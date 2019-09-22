New England Research & Management Continues to Hold Position in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF); As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Holder Raffles Associates LP Raised Stake

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (IFF) by 77.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 6,025 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.97M shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp: Will Use Frame-Accurate Video Recognition Technology for Precise Ad Detection, Insertion in Live TV; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,980 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE).