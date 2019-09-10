New England Research & Management Increased Its C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) Stake; Allstate Decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position By $1.95 Million

Allstate Corp decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 56.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Allstate Corp holds 35,204 shares with $1.52M value, down from 80,550 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $21.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.43 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up

New England Research & Management Inc increased C.V.S. Caremark (CVS) stake by 60.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 12,650 shares as C.V.S. Caremark (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 33,650 shares with $1.82M value, up from 21,000 last quarter. C.V.S. Caremark now has $81.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018

Allstate Corp increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 61,844 shares to 152,167 valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 18,573 shares and now owns 34,795 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 was made by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 28.56% above currents $39.67 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $427.02 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 328,204 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 2.47% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 33,729 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 5,777 are held by Stearns Financial Ser. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 43,402 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 266,231 shares. 205,617 were reported by D E Shaw. 500 were accumulated by Whitnell And Co. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 589,000 shares. Old Republic Corp holds 1.18% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd owns 14,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited has 8.27M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $71.29’s average target is 11.95% above currents $63.68 stock price. CVS Health had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating.