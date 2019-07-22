New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake; AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (AGESF) SI Increased By 5.02%

AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:AGESF) had an increase of 5.02% in short interest. AGESF’s SI was 476,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.02% from 453,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4767 days are for AGEAS NV ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:AGESF)’s short sellers to cover AGESF’s short positions. It closed at $49.69 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) stake by 44.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc acquired 10,320 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 33,737 shares with $1.61M value, up from 23,417 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb now has $70.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 12.02M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

ageas SA/NV operates as an insurance firm in Europe and Asia. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products include life insurance products covering risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprising accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Merck (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,720 shares to 24,295 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 7,730 shares and now owns 9,350 shares. Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 26.47% above currents $43.33 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $63 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.