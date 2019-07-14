New England Research & Management Trimmed By $523,875 Its Estee Lauder (EL) Stake; Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 42.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 21,534 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 28,894 shares with $1.38M value, down from 50,428 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Estee Lauder (EL) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 3,175 shares as Estee Lauder (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 11,975 shares with $1.98M value, down from 15,150 last quarter. Estee Lauder now has $67.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 5,335 shares to 24,162 valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,217 shares and now owns 5,184 shares. Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 23.79% above currents $44.27 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,348 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc. Park Natl Oh holds 34,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 1.66% or 14.74M shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,871 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 17,771 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 155,907 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.18% or 483,720 shares. Loeb Prns Corp has 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 656,286 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 51,680 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc owns 219,703 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 71,381 shares. Wellington Shields & Communications Lc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.54 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24 million. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96M. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $3.42 million were sold by MOSS SARA E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 41,462 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 21,292 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 21,843 shares. 2,031 are owned by Natixis. Fjarde Ap accumulated 79,981 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 14,654 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 6,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.14% or 11,386 shares. Joho Capital Ltd Liability holds 16,462 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 365,313 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 1,427 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 42,460 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 93.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $172’s average target is -7.93% below currents $186.81 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, February 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer.