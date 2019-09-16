New England Research & Management Raised Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $391,845; Adi Capital Management Has Upped Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $712,000 as Stock Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 142.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 842,109 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.14% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 36,725 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 69,113 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 87,125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 18,188 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.04% or 4,064 shares in its portfolio. 2,180 were reported by Qs Invsts Lc. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 4,846 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,511 shares. Victory Cap owns 0.1% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 555,927 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 87,754 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has invested 0.17% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). D E Shaw & reported 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Research holds 8,109 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 3,367 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).