New England Research & Management Holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Trimmed by $363,310 as Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of stock was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares to 117,500 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.49 million for 13.49 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares to 33,737 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).