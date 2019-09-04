New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 75,000 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 96,536 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 2.38 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. New England Realty Associates LP’s current price of $58.50 translates into 0.55% yield. New England Realty Associates LP’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 3,122 shares traded or 167.98% up from the average. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) has declined 12.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NEN News: 29/05/2018 – New England Realty Associates Announces Second-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts; 21/04/2018 DJ New England Realty Associates Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $219.17 million. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2018, the firm owned 2,632 residential apartment units in 22 residential and mixed-use complexes, and 19 condominium units in a residential condominium complex located primarily in the metropolitan Boston area of Massachusetts.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 90,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 304,444 shares and now owns 1.53M shares. Contura Energy Inc was raised too.

