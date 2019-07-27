New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Both New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) compete on a level playing field in the Real Estate Development industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 61 3.70 N/A 1.12 55.05 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 5 0.10 N/A 0.53 8.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 10.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 11.7% respectively. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.8% -3.82% 2.86% -4.68% -14.38% 9.9% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -1.34% -2.43% -9.98% 3.27% -18.9% 16.32%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has weaker performance than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.