New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

This is a contrast between New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Real Estate Development and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 60 3.73 N/A 1.12 55.05 LGI Homes Inc. 62 1.12 N/A 5.81 12.22

Demonstrates New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and LGI Homes Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. LGI Homes Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0% LGI Homes Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LGI Homes Inc.’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and LGI Homes Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00 LGI Homes Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of LGI Homes Inc. is $67, which is potential -8.39% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and LGI Homes Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 96.6%. 3.1% are New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of LGI Homes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.8% -3.82% 2.86% -4.68% -14.38% 9.9% LGI Homes Inc. 5.96% 6.31% 17.84% 72.22% 14.93% 57.14%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s stock price has smaller growth than LGI Homes Inc.

Summary

LGI Homes Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.