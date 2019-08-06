New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) Comparing side by side

Both New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 61 3.74 N/A 1.02 59.75 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 12 2.11 N/A 0.76 14.56

Demonstrates New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% -10.5% 1.5% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0%. About 3.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has weaker performance than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit Hotel Properties Inc.