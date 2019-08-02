New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.00% -10.50% 1.50% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership N/A 61 59.75 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -25.20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. In other hand, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.