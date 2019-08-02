New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|0.00%
|-10.50%
|1.50%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|N/A
|61
|59.75
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|2.00
|2.95
As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -25.20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|0.49%
|3.97%
|-3.17%
|12.88%
|-12.73%
|9.03%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Risk & Volatility
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. In other hand, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership does not pay a dividend.
Summary
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
