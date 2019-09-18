New England Private Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $322,202; Credit Agricole S A Raised Its Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $1.02 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 128.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,999 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.77M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,557 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Fin Cap Inc reported 0.49% stake. Research owns 922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scott & Selber Incorporated invested in 1.2% or 17,037 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 137,271 shares. New Jersey-based Condor Cap has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partner Fund Mngmt Lp owns 398,702 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 98,552 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Skba Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,150 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt Inc owns 51,209 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,699 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.64% or 8,000 shares. Hm Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc holds 64,990 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.