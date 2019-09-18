New England Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.70 Million

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 136,421 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,709 shares. Regions stated it has 2,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 148,059 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.15% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 3,673 are held by Bluecrest Management. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Millennium Llc holds 0.03% or 186,449 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,567 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,872 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 3,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 558,205 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 309,418 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 672,460 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 93,944 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advsrs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Provise Management Gru Llc has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,162 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Company owns 470,094 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt owns 1,730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 622,483 shares. Ci Invs invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier & Assoc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 3,572 shares. Perkins Coie Company owns 28,296 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,775 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 4,050 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.79% or 34,131 shares.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,889 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.