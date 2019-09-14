New England Private Wealth Advisors Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Dana (DAN) as Stock Declined

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.46M shares traded or 62.86% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Melrose commits to five-year ownership of GKN’s Aerospace division; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Portion of Bid for GKN’s Automotive Unit; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Pure Financial has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Primecap Ca invested in 0.33% or 3.23M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 88,206 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Limited Com reported 0.69% stake. Sigma Inv Counselors has 3,838 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,978 shares stake. Prentiss Smith And Incorporated invested in 0.39% or 4,325 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 11,568 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vigilant Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,485 shares. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 98,052 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. First Tru Bank Ltd invested 8.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Tru Ser holds 0.36% or 4,146 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Comm has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,918 shares to 84,574 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.