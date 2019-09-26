New England Private Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $322,202; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Position by $405,512 as Stock Price Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 2,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 74,203 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, down from 76,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.61 million shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,700 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reliant Investment Management Limited Company reported 28,960 shares. 5,107 are held by Df Dent And Inc. Valley National Advisers invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Advisors Lp has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,445 shares. Fil owns 2.28 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ci Inc holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 284,596 shares. Atlanta L L C has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 2,994 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,405 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,915 shares. Finance Advisory Service accumulated 0.11% or 4,151 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc accumulated 0.61% or 14,047 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,824 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,776 shares. Cahill Advisors owns 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,097 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation has 180,922 shares. Assetmark reported 1,509 shares. Liberty Management holds 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,599 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 1,451 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc owns 26,018 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 13,700 shares. 1,345 were reported by Lathrop Invest Management Corp. Nuance Lc stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 87,939 shares. Cibc World holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 128,506 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.