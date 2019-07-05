New England Investment & Retirement Group Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $506,692; Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $429,219

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 6.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 2.00M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares to 165,393 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

