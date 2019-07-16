New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Upped Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Stake by $6.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Weis Mkts (WMK) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Position by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) by 51.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 53,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 53,916 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 671,097 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $131,780 activity. Schertle Kurt A bought $38,570 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) on Wednesday, May 29. 600 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares with value of $22,770 were bought by BAILEY WAYNE S.

