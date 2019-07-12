New England Investment & Retirement Group Increases Position in W P Carey Com (WPC); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $348,764 as Stock Value Declined

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 395,200 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $265.02. About 4.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares to 30,342 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,226 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.