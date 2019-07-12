New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Boosted W P Carey Com (WPC) Position by $6.14 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Position in Cogent Communications Gro (CCOI) by $10.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Gro (CCOI) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 187,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 701,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.06 million, up from 513,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Gro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 266,864 shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 736,161 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability accumulated 768 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Ltd Co holds 20,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,225 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.12% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 14,057 shares. 107,980 are owned by Legal And General Plc. Central Secs Corporation invested 1.72% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 48,281 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.02% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 14,316 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 174,950 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $115.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Cor (NYSE:AMTD) by 764,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 45,996 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 12,803 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd has 1.15% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 23,901 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 3,383 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 163,900 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 5,608 shares. 17,032 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Llc. Bessemer holds 119,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.06% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,578 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 2,147 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,600 shares. 125,722 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,625 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd owns 134,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

