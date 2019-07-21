New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lowered by $506,692; Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Upped Stake by $6.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 17.33M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 12.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,529 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Company has 12,092 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sfmg Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 16,189 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corp owns 17,544 shares. 127,088 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bollard Grp Llc accumulated 530,121 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com reported 5,185 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 2.03M shares or 0.65% of the stock. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 769,270 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 3,500 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation reported 53,491 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt has 6,805 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 84,765 shares to 86,444 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf.

