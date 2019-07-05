New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lifted Its W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding by $6.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Verizon (VZ) Share Price Rose While Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $417,897

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 282,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 2.00M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 120,632 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is W.P. Carey a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Income Investors Should Consider Buying W.P. Carey – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey: Don’t Buy This 5.3%-Yielding REIT Now, Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 5,069 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,281 shares. Asset stated it has 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 73,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 4,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 10,409 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wellington Shields And has invested 0.75% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 2,819 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 5,700 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Svcs. First City Capital Incorporated holds 0.75% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 13,385 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 12,489 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,578 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 2,637 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.