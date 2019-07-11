New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692; Stock Value Rose; Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Its Macys Com (M) Stake by $380,232 as Stock Price Declined

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 5.69M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 320,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 4.31M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 97,524 shares. 90,967 were reported by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest owns 1.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 76,678 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 264,986 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 97,000 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Llc holds 0.46% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y holds 27,965 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,012 shares. Intl Gru invested in 1.84% or 8.18 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 344,571 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.65M shares. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 90,832 shares. 202,173 are owned by Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Co. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co has invested 2.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bangor Bancshares has 60,966 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.01B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Robert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “DPW Announces Exchange Agreement Offer For $1M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.