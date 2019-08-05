New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $506,692; Share Value Declined; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.32 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 375,974 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

