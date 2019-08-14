New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Stake in W P Carey Com (WPC) by $6.14 Million; Rexnord (RXN) Share Price Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $5.15 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Rexnord Corporation (RXN) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 206,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 450,126 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 656,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Rexnord Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 455,014 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 604,593 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares to 30,342 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,815 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp reported 11,448 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,789 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.15% or 34,724 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 6,709 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street holds 6.21 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd reported 3,248 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advsrs stated it has 4,850 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 27,417 shares. Leisure Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,613 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 1,038 shares. Utd Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 91,423 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rexnord to Participate in Gabelli & Company Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexnord Corp. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Tops Q1 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 Operational Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.