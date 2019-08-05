New England Investment & Retirement Group Raised Its Holding in W P Carey Com (WPC) by $6.14 Million as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Sadoff Investment Management Lifted Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 3.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 251,423 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares to 82,452 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 6,234 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 34,973 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Maple Mngmt owns 0.29% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 16,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity accumulated 0% or 10,838 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 6,435 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl, Michigan-based fund reported 703 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,758 shares. New England And Retirement Inc has invested 5.92% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Creative Planning holds 39,153 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 4,358 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Keybank National Association Oh owns 3,383 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 43,079 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested in 12,854 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 10,421 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.34M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,182 are held by East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birmingham Capital Al accumulated 70,269 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Amp Investors Limited owns 1.32 million shares. South State Corp invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford has 231,355 shares. 33,658 were reported by Kessler Inv Gp Limited Com. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp owns 89,343 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adage Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv House Ltd Liability Co owns 44,820 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.08% or 10,200 shares.