New England Investment & Retirement Group Holding in W P Carey Com (WPC) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 640,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.71M, down from 11.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 441,102 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David also bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 137,000 shares to 410,080 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $271.13M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 55,953 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 3.45M shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.28M shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Management, Illinois-based fund reported 125,699 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Amp Investors reported 4,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 362,357 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.11% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,678 shares. Presima Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 36,638 shares. First City Mngmt holds 0.75% or 13,385 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 16,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,046 shares. Westpac reported 11,448 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 297,698 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Lc has 39,330 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. Df Dent holds 0.01% or 5,095 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 9,095 shares.